Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Buys 463 Shares of Ecolab Inc.
Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to choose Bathroom Mat?
|May 30
|Marie Bacon
|2
|Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06)
|May 28
|Get a Clue
|4
|What are the best life hacks for keeping a hous...
|May 24
|Sam Jaundrell
|2
|Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results
|May 23
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H...
|May 23
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed...
|May 23
|BOB
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|May 22
|Bed Bug Bingo
|153
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC