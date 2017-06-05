Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole on the 'Powerful, Innovative Women' at the Center of War Paint
War Paint is the only new musical of the 2016-2017 season with two Tony Award-nominated leading actresses. Those stars happen to be Broadway legends Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole, depicting the famed rivalry between cosmetics titans Helena Rubinstein and Elizabeth Arden.
