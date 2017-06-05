New trial ordered in 2011 murder at B...

New trial ordered in 2011 murder at Boynton Home Depot

12 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

William Paul Dabbs during the closing arguments in his trial on April 20, 2015 in at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach. A 60-year-old Delray Beach man on Wednesday won a new trial on charges that he fatally shot his co-worker during an 2011 mid-morning shooting that stunned shoppers at The Home Depot shopping center in Boynton Beach.

