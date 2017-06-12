METALS-Copper prices fall ahead of U.S. Fed outlook
Copper prices eased in early Asian trading, with investors cautious ahead of the outcome of a two-day meeting where the U.S Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates and give clues on its policy outlook for the rest of the year. The U.S. central bank is scheduled to release its interest rate decision at 1800 GMT on Wednesday at the conclusion of its policy meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to choose Bathroom Mat?
|May 30
|Marie Bacon
|2
|Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06)
|May 28
|Get a Clue
|4
|What are the best life hacks for keeping a hous...
|May 24
|Sam Jaundrell
|2
|Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results
|May 23
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H...
|May 23
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed...
|May 23
|BOB
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|May 22
|Bed Bug Bingo
|153
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC