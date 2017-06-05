J.Crew names James Brett as CEO, Drex...

J.Crew names James Brett as CEO, Drexler to continue as chairman

Reuters

Apparel retailer J.Crew Group Inc [CHNOSJ.UL] said on Monday that James Brett will succeed retail veteran Millard Drexler as chief executive officer. Brett, who has more than 25 years of retail experience, most recently served as President of specialty home furnishing company West Elm, a unit of Williams-Sonoma Inc ( Sales of the company, whose ballet flats and cashmere cardigans were once a staple of middle-class U.S. wardrobes, have been declining, as it struggles to keep abreast of changing tastes and faces fierce competition from cheaper online retailers.

Chicago, IL

