Home Depot Settles Data Breach Suit for $25M
As a result of a $25 million settlement reached with the remaining banks and credit unions, the litigation against Home Depot stemming from its 2014 data breach will finally end. In September 2014, Home Depot announced that its payment data systems had been breached.
