Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc
Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 1,754 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 31 shares during the period.
