Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) Shares So...

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 1,754 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 31 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06) Jun 16 Yidfellas v USA 5
How to choose Bathroom Mat? May 30 Marie Bacon 2
What are the best life hacks for keeping a hous... May 24 Sam Jaundrell 2
News Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results May 23 BOB 1
News Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H... May 23 BOB 1
News Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed... May 23 BOB 1
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) May 22 Bed Bug Bingo 153
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,296 • Total comments across all topics: 281,877,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC