Home Depot (HD) Receives News Impact Score of 0.18
Headlines about Home Depot have trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources.
