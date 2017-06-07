Head to Head Contrast: RH

RH and Kirkland's are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitabiliy, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends. RH presently has a consensus target price of $46.70, suggesting a potential upside of 2.65%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.