Financial Comparison: Zep

Zep and Clorox are both non-cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitabiliy, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends. Clorox pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.