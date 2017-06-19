Fewer Spots But Still The Winner
The Home Depot ran 47,000 fewer spots last week than it did two weeks ago, however, 63,293 spots was still enough to take the top spot on the Media Monitors weekly chart. Lowe's was a distant second with 37,256, followed by GEICO , JC Penney and AutoZone .
