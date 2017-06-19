Exit from negative rates may be bumpy road - SNB's Jordan
The Swiss National Bank expects the eventual exit from negative interest rates to be hard, Chairman Thomas Jordan told a conference on Tuesday. "All the discussion about the exit -- we know it will be difficult, it will maybe be a bumpy road -- but it is also positive that we are at the point where we can talk about normalisation," Jordan told an audience at the Swiss International Finance Forum.
