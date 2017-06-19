Ecolab Helped Businesses Conserve 161...

Ecolab Helped Businesses Conserve 161 Billion Gallons of Water in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

These savings, equivalent to the annual drinking water needs of more than 558 million people, are highlighted in the company's 2016 Corporate Sustainability Report, issued today. The report profiles Ecolab's commitment to helping customers preserve fresh water and reduce energy use and waste, as well as improving the company's own operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06) 35 min USS LIBERTY 6
How to choose Bathroom Mat? May 30 Marie Bacon 2
What are the best life hacks for keeping a hous... May 24 Sam Jaundrell 2
News Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results May 23 BOB 1
News Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H... May 23 BOB 1
News Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed... May 23 BOB 1
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) May 22 Bed Bug Bingo 153
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,634 • Total comments across all topics: 281,896,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC