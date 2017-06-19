Ecolab Helped Businesses Conserve 161 Billion Gallons of Water in 2016
These savings, equivalent to the annual drinking water needs of more than 558 million people, are highlighted in the company's 2016 Corporate Sustainability Report, issued today. The report profiles Ecolab's commitment to helping customers preserve fresh water and reduce energy use and waste, as well as improving the company's own operations.
