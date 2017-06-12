DeVos-backed effort to reshape neighb...

DeVos-backed effort to reshape neighborhood creates hope, suspicion

Amplify GR, an organization created by foundations for Doug and Maria DeVos and Cheri DeVos, is drawing applause and suspicion as it embarks on an ambitious campaign to redevelop a tired and underdeveloped neighborhood on the southeast side of Grand Rapids. Operating from a former auto body shop at 1480 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, Amplify GR has hired a former Orlando city planner and two community organizers with the stated goal of bringing jobs, home ownership and improved schools to the neighborhood.

Chicago, IL

