David Grisim joins Brand Momentum

9 hrs ago Read more: Marketing

David Grisim, a former associate marketing director at Procter & Gamble and strategy Marketer of the Year , has joined Brand Momentum as its vice president of marketing solutions. Brand Momentum specializes in two areas primarily: outsourced sales solutions and brand marketing solutions such as experiential, content and social media marketing.

