Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Lowers Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc
Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,441 shares of the company's stock after selling 74 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to choose Bathroom Mat?
|May 30
|Marie Bacon
|2
|Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06)
|May 28
|Get a Clue
|4
|What are the best life hacks for keeping a hous...
|May 24
|Sam Jaundrell
|2
|Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results
|May 23
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H...
|May 23
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed...
|May 23
|BOB
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|May 22
|Bed Bug Bingo
|153
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC