Brazil's Vigor offered to Danone, Lactalis, Lala, sources say

Fabrica de Produtos Alimenticios Vigor SA is being offered to about half a dozen peers including Groupe Lactalis SA and Danone SA, as the Brazilian dairy producer's owners raise cash to pay the world's largest leniency fine and other debts, two people with knowledge of the process said on Tuesday. The process to sell Vigor, which the investment banking units of Banco Santander Brasil SA and Banco Bradesco SA are advising, is in an initial stage, said the people, who declined to elaborate on the bidding process.

