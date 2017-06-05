BBA Aviation CEO Pryce to retire early
British aircraft services firm BBA Aviation PLC said on Monday that Chief Executive Simon Pryce would retire early and leave the company at the end of June. BBA said it had appointed Wayne Edmunds, the current chairman of British lighting company Dialight as interim CEO until a permanent successor is named.
