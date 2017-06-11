Analysts Expect Pier 1 Imports Inc (PIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $421.19 Million
Brokerages expect Pier 1 Imports Inc to announce sales of $421.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pier 1 Imports' earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $422.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $419.00 million.
