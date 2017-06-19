Aaron's Shareholder Alert by Former L...

Aaron's Shareholder Alert by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until August 18, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Aaron's, Inc. , if they purchased the Company's shares between February 6, 2015 and October 29, 2015, inclusive . This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bealls expanding stores (Jun '06) Jun 16 Yidfellas v USA 5
How to choose Bathroom Mat? May 30 Marie Bacon 2
What are the best life hacks for keeping a hous... May 24 Sam Jaundrell 2
News Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results May 23 BOB 1
News Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H... May 23 BOB 1
News Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed... May 23 BOB 1
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) May 22 Bed Bug Bingo 153
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,799 • Total comments across all topics: 281,884,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC