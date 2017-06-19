Aaron's Shareholder Alert by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn...
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until August 18, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Aaron's, Inc. , if they purchased the Company's shares between February 6, 2015 and October 29, 2015, inclusive . This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.
