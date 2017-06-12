A greener footprint is in the bag for...

A greener footprint is in the bag for SC Johnson

SC Johnson & Son Inc. says it is now running its Ziploc bag making plant in Bay City, Mich., on 100 percent wind energy. The Racine, Wis.-based company says the company's Bay City, Mich., Ziploc bag making facility is now running on 100 percent wind energy for its electricity needs.

