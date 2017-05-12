WSJ: Amazon Makes Major Push Into Fur...

WSJ: Amazon Makes Major Push Into Furniture

Read more: News Max

Online retail giant Amazon.com Inc. reportedly is making a major push into furniture and appliances, including building at least four massive warehouses focused on fulfilling and delivering bulky items. The Seattle-based retailer "is taking on the two companies that dominate online furniture sales" - Wayfair Inc. and Pottery Barn owner Williams-Sonoma Inc., The Wall Street Journal reported.

