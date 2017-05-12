WSJ: Amazon Makes Major Push Into Furniture
Online retail giant Amazon.com Inc. reportedly is making a major push into furniture and appliances, including building at least four massive warehouses focused on fulfilling and delivering bulky items. The Seattle-based retailer "is taking on the two companies that dominate online furniture sales" - Wayfair Inc. and Pottery Barn owner Williams-Sonoma Inc., The Wall Street Journal reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|1 hr
|Lora carnahan
|151
|Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11)
|Thu
|Martin garey
|3
|Lowe's names Michael Jones chief customer officer (Mar '14)
|Apr 29
|Hootus
|14
|Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options...
|Apr 29
|mini lovely
|1
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr 18
|BOB
|1
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Apr 11
|Wally
|3
|Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado
|Apr '17
|buildthewall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC