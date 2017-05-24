Williams-Sonoma Shares Jump On Strong...

Williams-Sonoma Shares Jump On Strong First-quarter Earnings

Shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. jumped in Wednesday's extended session after the kitchenware retailer posted better-than-expected quarterly results. Williams-Sonoma reported its first-quarter earnings came in at $39.6 million, or 45 cents a share, mostly flat compared with $39.6 million, or 44 cents a share, a year earlier.

