Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to choose Bathroom Mat?
|Wed
|Sam Jaundrell
|1
|What are the best life hacks for keeping a hous...
|Wed
|Sam Jaundrell
|2
|Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results
|Tue
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H...
|Tue
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed...
|Tue
|BOB
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|May 22
|Bed Bug Bingo
|153
|Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Lowe's Companies, Inc...
|May 14
|BOB
|1
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC