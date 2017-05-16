Wesfarmers shelves Officeworks sharemarket float

The conglomerate - which also owns supermarket giant Coles, home improvement chain Bunnings and discount retailers Kmart and Target - said that following a strategic review it had determined an IPO of Officeworks would not raise enough money because of current poor sharemarket conditions. The IPO would therefore not be in the best interests of its shareholders, Wesfarmers said in a statement released on the ASX on Wednesday morning.

