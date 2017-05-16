Wesfarmers shelves Officeworks sharem...

Wesfarmers shelves Officeworks sharemarket float

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

The conglomerate - which also owns supermarket giant Coles, home improvement chain Bunnings and discount retailers Kmart and Target - said that following a strategic review it had determined an IPO of Officeworks would not raise enough money because of current poor sharemarket conditions. The IPO would therefore not be in the best interests of its shareholders, Wesfarmers said in a statement released on the ASX on Wednesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Lowe's Companies, Inc... Sun BOB 1
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) May 12 Lora carnahan 151
News Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11) May 11 Martin garey 3
News Lowe's names Michael Jones chief customer officer (Mar '14) Apr 29 Hootus 14
News Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options... Apr 29 mini lovely 1
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M... Apr 18 BOB 1
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Apr '17 Wally 3
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,909 • Total comments across all topics: 281,065,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC