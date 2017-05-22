View Press Release
More than 730 leaders from the restaurant and foodservice industry attended the gala, which supports the NRAEF ProStartA program, a nation-wide, two-year high school program that unites the classroom and industry to develop students seeking professions in the restaurant and foodservice industry. "The NRAEF ProStart program helps more than 140,000 students annually gain the needed skills for successful careers in one of our country's fastest-growing industries," said Ecolab Chairman and CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. "We are proud to bring industry leaders together through this annual event to support the opportunities the NRAEF provides for students throughout the country."
