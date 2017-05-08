US stocks close higher after strong jobs data
The Nasdaq gained 25.42 to close at 6,100.76 while the S&P 500 finished at 2,399.29, up 9.77 from its open. Jobs Report: The U.S. added 211,000 jobs in April, according to the Labor Department, higher than the 185,000 jobs estimated by economists.
