US stocks close higher after strong jobs data

The Nasdaq gained 25.42 to close at 6,100.76 while the S&P 500 finished at 2,399.29, up 9.77 from its open. Jobs Report: The U.S. added 211,000 jobs in April, according to the Labor Department, higher than the 185,000 jobs estimated by economists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.