Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP) to Issue $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Tupperware Brands Co. declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share on Thursday, July 6th.

