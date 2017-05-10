Trump, DeVos embolden supporters of Utah school vouchers
This March 25, 2010 file photo, Chairman and CEO of OverStock.com Patrick Byrne poses for a picture by the employee of the month wall at the warehouse of Overstock.com outside of Salt Lake City, Utah. Emboldened by the new White House administration, advocates including Byrne, the money man behind Utah's ambitious voucher proposal that was crushed by voters a decade ago, say there is a renewed appetite to expand school choice in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Fri
|Lora carnahan
|151
|Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11)
|May 11
|Martin garey
|3
|Lowe's names Michael Jones chief customer officer (Mar '14)
|Apr 29
|Hootus
|14
|Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options...
|Apr 29
|mini lovely
|1
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr 18
|BOB
|1
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Apr '17
|Wally
|3
|Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado
|Apr '17
|buildthewall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC