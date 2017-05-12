Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (TLF) Director James C. Pappas Acquires 11,880 Shares
Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. Director James C. Pappas purchased 11,880 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $100,029.60.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|18 hr
|Lora carnahan
|151
|Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11)
|Thu
|Martin garey
|3
|Lowe's names Michael Jones chief customer officer (Mar '14)
|Apr 29
|Hootus
|14
|Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options...
|Apr 29
|mini lovely
|1
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr 18
|BOB
|1
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Apr '17
|Wally
|3
|Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado
|Apr '17
|buildthewall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC