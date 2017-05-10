Super green: A Washington solar community is Earth- and family-friendly

Planet Earth is twirling with gratitude this eco-weekend over one especially encouraging development in Kirkland - and just wait till summertime, when Big Ol' Mr. Sun ramps up his powerful rays. The new Lakeview Solar Community - four super-sustainable luxury homes, all prewired for panels, and all by Dwell Development and Medici Architects - is Kirkland's first 5-Star Built Green net-zero-ready residential community.

