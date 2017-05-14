Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.37
Headlines about Stanley Black & Decker have trended positive on Sunday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Lowe's Companies, Inc...
|17 hr
|BOB
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|May 12
|Lora carnahan
|151
|Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11)
|May 11
|Martin garey
|3
|Lowe's names Michael Jones chief customer officer (Mar '14)
|Apr 29
|Hootus
|14
|Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options...
|Apr 29
|mini lovely
|1
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr 18
|BOB
|1
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Apr '17
|Wally
|3
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC