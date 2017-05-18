Settlement in Home Depot Class Action Provides Data Security...
The latest settlement in Home Depot's data breach litigation provides a data security framework for corporate governance that may be used by other companies as a template. Based on claims arising from a massive data breach in 2014 involving 56 million credit cards, Home Depot Inc. recently settled both a shareholder derivative action and a class action filed by financial institutions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What are the best life hacks for keeping a hous...
|17 hr
|Rachel H
|1
|Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Lowe's Companies, Inc...
|May 14
|BOB
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|May 12
|Lora carnahan
|151
|Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11)
|May 11
|Martin garey
|3
|Lowe's names Michael Jones chief customer officer (Mar '14)
|Apr 29
|Hootus
|14
|Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options...
|Apr 29
|mini lovely
|1
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr '17
|BOB
|1
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC