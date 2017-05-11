RH Revises Guidance; Shares Slide

15 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Home furniture and decor retailer RH , formerly Restoration Hardware, announced revised first-quarter guidance. The company now expects revenue in the range of $558 million to $562 million, up from previous guidance of $530 million to $545 million.

