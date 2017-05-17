Ralph Lauren names Procter & Gamble executive as CEO
Ralph Lauren Corp. is tapping Procter & Gamble executive Patrice Louvet as its next CEO as the fashion brand seeks to turn its business around. Louvet was president of Procter & Gamble's beauty brands, which includes Pantene shampoo and Olay anti-wrinkle cream.
