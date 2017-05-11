Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for Inter P...

Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for Inter Parfums, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst J. Gere now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20.

