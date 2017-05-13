Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Lowe's Companies, Inc. Lifted by Analyst

Lowe's Companies, Inc. - Analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings upped their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst B. Nagel now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05.

