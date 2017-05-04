Push to get more women on boards

ONE of WA's highest-profile business leaders wants gender diversity quotas on company boards unless more women are appointed within the next few years. Diane Smith-Gander, a former chairman of ASX-listed services giant Broadspectrum and a current director of Wesfarmers, said she was becoming increasingly fed up with the "glacial" pace of change in recruiting more women to leadership roles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.