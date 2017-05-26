Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Insider Sells $4,192,824.90 in Stock
Procter & Gamble Co insider Patrice Louvet sold 48,310 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $4,192,824.90.
