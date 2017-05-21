Pier 1 Imports Inc (PIR) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can
Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pier 1 Imports Inc by 7,670.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,048 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 170,821 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|8 hr
|Jeanette
|152
|What are the best life hacks for keeping a hous...
|May 19
|Rachel H
|1
|Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Lowe's Companies, Inc...
|May 14
|BOB
|1
|Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11)
|May 11
|Martin garey
|3
|Lowe's names Michael Jones chief customer officer (Mar '14)
|Apr 29
|Hootus
|14
|Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options...
|Apr 29
|mini lovely
|1
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr '17
|BOB
|1
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC