Pier 1 Imports Inc (PIR) Position Rai...

Pier 1 Imports Inc (PIR) Position Raised by Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports Inc by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 628,311 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 32,807 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) 3 hr corp crime report 150
News Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11) Thu Martin garey 3
News Lowe's names Michael Jones chief customer officer (Mar '14) Apr 29 Hootus 14
News Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options... Apr 29 mini lovely 1
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M... Apr 18 BOB 1
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Apr 11 Wally 3
News Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado Apr '17 buildthewall 1
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,298 • Total comments across all topics: 280,962,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC