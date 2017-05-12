North Star Investment Management Corp...

North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 405 Shares of Clorox Co

13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Clorox Co by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,994 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

