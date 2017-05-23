Nokia and Agilent rise; Alexion, Kirk...

Nokia and Agilent rise; Alexion, Kirkland's fall

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The scientific instrument maker reported earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street's estimates. It also raised its annual profit forecast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lowe's: Macro Tailwinds To Lift Quarter Results 10 hr BOB 1
News Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by H... 10 hr BOB 1
News Lowe's Companies' (LOW) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed... 10 hr BOB 1
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Mon Bed Bug Bingo 153
What are the best life hacks for keeping a hous... May 19 Rachel H 1
News Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Lowe's Companies, Inc... May 14 BOB 1
News Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11) May 11 Martin garey 3
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,591 • Total comments across all topics: 281,242,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC