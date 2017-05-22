Lowes, Home Depot Fight it Out on Radio
The two big box retailers are gearing up for summer by slamming spots all over radio stations across the country. Even though Lowes moved into the number two position on the Media Monitors chart with 39,606 commercials, The Home Depot smoked every other advertiser by far with 83,254 commercials.
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|15 hr
|Bed Bug Bingo
|153
|What are the best life hacks for keeping a hous...
|May 19
|Rachel H
|1
|Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Lowe's Companies, Inc...
|May 14
|BOB
|1
|Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11)
|May 11
|Martin garey
|3
|Lowe's names Michael Jones chief customer officer (Mar '14)
|Apr 29
|Hootus
|14
|Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options...
|Apr 29
|mini lovely
|1
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr '17
|BOB
|1
