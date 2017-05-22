Lowes, Home Depot Fight it Out on Radio

The two big box retailers are gearing up for summer by slamming spots all over radio stations across the country. Even though Lowes moved into the number two position on the Media Monitors chart with 39,606 commercials, The Home Depot smoked every other advertiser by far with 83,254 commercials.

