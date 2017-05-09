Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS
Lifetime Brands Inc released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of by $0.02.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|19 hr
|Loracarnahan
|149
|Lowe's names Michael Jones chief customer officer (Mar '14)
|Apr 29
|Hootus
|14
|Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options...
|Apr 29
|mini lovely
|1
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr 18
|BOB
|1
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Apr 11
|Wally
|3
|Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado
|Apr 9
|buildthewall
|1
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mar '17
|Shopaholic
|3
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC