Kirkland's, Inc. (KIRK) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance
Kirkland's, Inc. issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57.
