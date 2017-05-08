Jim Cramer -- Newell Brands Is on Fire

Jim Cramer -- Newell Brands Is on Fire

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Shares of Newell Brands are soaring Monday, climbing 11% after the company beat on earnings per share and revenue expectations for the most recent quarter. Newell also raised its dividend a whopping 21% and increased its full-year earnings outlook, TheStreet's Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Dash" segment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lowe's names Michael Jones chief customer officer (Mar '14) Apr 29 Hootus 14
News Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options... Apr 29 mini lovely 1
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M... Apr 18 BOB 1
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Apr 11 Wally 3
News Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado Apr 9 buildthewall 1
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Mar '17 Shopaholic 3
News Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of... Mar '17 Satx422 2
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,259 • Total comments across all topics: 280,867,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC