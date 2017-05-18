Home Depot Inc. Earnings Spike as Shoppers Boost Spending
The company announced broad sales growth and accelerating profit gains over the spring selling season even as customer traffic was stubbornly low. More on those shopper trends in a moment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Comments
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Lowe's Companies, Inc...
|May 14
|BOB
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|May 12
|Lora carnahan
|151
|Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11)
|May 11
|Martin garey
|3
|Lowe's names Michael Jones chief customer officer (Mar '14)
|Apr 29
|Hootus
|14
|Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options...
|Apr 29
|mini lovely
|1
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr 18
|BOB
|1
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Apr '17
|Wally
|3
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC