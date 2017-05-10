First Container Store opens in Northeast Ohio in June
The Container Store, the nation's leading retailer of storage and organization products, is opening it's first store in Northeast Ohio Saturday June 10th at LaPlace at the corner of Richmond & Cedar Roads in Beachwood. The 25,000-square-foot store will feature more than 11,000 multi-functional and innovative products for everything from the smallest to the most intimidating organizational challenges for every area of a home, according to the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Tue
|Loracarnahan
|149
|Lowe's names Michael Jones chief customer officer (Mar '14)
|Apr 29
|Hootus
|14
|Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options...
|Apr 29
|mini lovely
|1
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr 18
|BOB
|1
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Apr 11
|Wally
|3
|Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado
|Apr '17
|buildthewall
|1
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mar '17
|Shopaholic
|3
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC