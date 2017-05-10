First Container Store opens in Northeast Ohio in June

The Container Store, the nation's leading retailer of storage and organization products, is opening it's first store in Northeast Ohio Saturday June 10th at LaPlace at the corner of Richmond & Cedar Roads in Beachwood. The 25,000-square-foot store will feature more than 11,000 multi-functional and innovative products for everything from the smallest to the most intimidating organizational challenges for every area of a home, according to the company.

