DVR Alert: CBS Sunday Morning to Go Behind-the-Scenes of Broadway's War Paint

WAR PAINT, the new Broadway musical about cosmetic doyennes Elizabeth Arden and Helena Rubinstein, earned four Tony nominations, including for its stars, Christine Ebersole and Patti LuPone. This Sunday, CBS SUNDAY MORNING's Richard Schlesinger sits down with the actresses, along with author Lindy Woodhead, in a behind-the-scenes story.

